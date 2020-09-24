ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADPPF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

