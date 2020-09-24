AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.82

Shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and traded as high as $98.82. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.82, with a volume of 8 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.13% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

