Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYYF. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,801.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,682.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,311.34. Adyen has a 1 year low of $620.00 and a 1 year high of $1,874.75.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

