Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

AJRD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 31,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.