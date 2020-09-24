AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 9.1%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 3,572,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,698,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems makes up about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.