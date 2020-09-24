AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday.

AGF.B traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.77. 250,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,065. The stock has a market cap of $424.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$116,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,227,135. Also, Director Blake Charles Goldring purchased 235,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,198,693.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,473.77.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

