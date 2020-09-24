Aion Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bilaxy, Liqui, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Binance, RightBTC, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

