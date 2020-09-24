Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.62.

TSE AC traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.15.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

