AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

