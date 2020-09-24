Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Down 8.9%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.05. 462,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,418,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akers Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

