Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.35. Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 172,346,784 shares.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

