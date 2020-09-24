Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Albany International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,821. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albany International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

