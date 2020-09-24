Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Alerus Finl Cp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Shares of NYSE ALRS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 17,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,759. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

