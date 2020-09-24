Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABTX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,587. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

