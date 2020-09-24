AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

