Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

