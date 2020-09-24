Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $19,010.00 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $19,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alterola Biotech stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.06. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

