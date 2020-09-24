Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

