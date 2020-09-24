American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 788,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.