American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

