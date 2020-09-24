American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.
American Campus Communities stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.