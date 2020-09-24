American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.14. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 24.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,964.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

