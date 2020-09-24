American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 74.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 110.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $235.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,228 shares of company stock worth $7,317,272. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

