American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

