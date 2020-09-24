America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 2,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,332. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.