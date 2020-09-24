Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.69.

AMGN stock opened at $242.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Amgen by 88.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 172.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

