Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.54

Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.54 and traded as high as $240.00. Amiad Water Systems shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 3,352 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million and a P/E ratio of 292.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

