Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) Insider Purchases £10,980 in Stock

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) insider Donald McGarva purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £10,980 ($14,347.31).

LON AMO opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.94. Amino Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

