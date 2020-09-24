Analysts Anticipate Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crexendo’s earnings. Crexendo also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crexendo will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crexendo.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 27.68%.

CXDO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.14. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

