Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report $41.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.43 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $169.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.34 million to $169.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $191.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $24.68. 18,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,386. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

