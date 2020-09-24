Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. KBR reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 2,008,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,940. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

