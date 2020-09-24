Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $110.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the highest is $112.09 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $118.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $403.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.50 million to $406.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $470.52 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $486.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.