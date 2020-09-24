Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,518 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 456,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 261,490 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 41,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,555. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.