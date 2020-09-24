Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Cree reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Cree stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 21,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $318,799,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,420,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

