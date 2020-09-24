Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $103.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $106.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.60 million, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $100.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FBIZ. Raymond James raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, COO David R. Seiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

