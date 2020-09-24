Analysts Expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 762,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,089. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

