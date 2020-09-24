Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.15 million and the highest is $109.80 million. Tenable posted sales of $91.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $431.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.87 million to $432.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $515.48 million, with estimates ranging from $501.59 million to $544.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. 12,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

