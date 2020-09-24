Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.05 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report sales of $185.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $361.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $823.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $831.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $978.90 million, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 291.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 111,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SLCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.86.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.