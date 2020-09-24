Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $269.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.30 million and the highest is $276.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock remained flat at $$6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.79 million, a PE ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

