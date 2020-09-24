Analysts Expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zuora posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zuora will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Zuora stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 98,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

