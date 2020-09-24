Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/11/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/3/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/10/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,973.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

