Analysts Set ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price at $29.00

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 43,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,901. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.