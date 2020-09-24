Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $16.80

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. ValuEngine cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AQST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. 56,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,642. The company has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 98.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.