Analysts Set Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) PT at $29.06

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 2,971,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,685,952. The company has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

