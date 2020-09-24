Analysts Set China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Price Target at $24.00

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.12. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

