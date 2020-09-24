Analysts Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $44.88

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.
THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.
NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,384. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gentherm by 44.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
