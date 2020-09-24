Analysts Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $44.88

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,384. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gentherm by 44.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.