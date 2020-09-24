Analysts Set Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price at $8.58

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNTNF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 545,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. Golden Arrow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

