Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Target Price at €24.64

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.64 ($28.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €20.88 ($24.56). The company had a trading volume of 172,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.62.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

