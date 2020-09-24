Analysts Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 1,667,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

