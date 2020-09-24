Analysts Set Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TBIO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $922.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

