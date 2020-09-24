AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.10

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.10 and traded as high as $194.40. AO World shares last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 519,421 shares traded.

AO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00.

In related news, insider John Roberts bought 882,350 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,491,171.50 ($1,948,479.68). Also, insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £444,549.30 ($580,882.40).

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.